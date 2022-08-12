Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Government / Inflation a factor as WisDOT estimates cost for highway repairs $62.3 million higher (access required)

Inflation a factor as WisDOT estimates cost for highway repairs $62.3 million higher (access required)

While a portion of the excess costs were locally requested funds, $59 million was due to rising materials costs.

By: Ethan Duran August 12, 2022 11:29 am

The cost of repairing Wisconsin’s highways is now projected to be higher than in previous estimates as inflation continues to put upward pressure on materials and fuel prices, the top Wisconsin transportation official said this week. 

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo