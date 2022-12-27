Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / Biden’s signature advances major projects in water bill (access required)

Biden’s signature advances major projects in water bill (access required)

By: Associated Press December 27, 2022 11:35 am

President Joe Biden signed a large defense bill on Friday that includes a water bill that directs the Army Corps of Engineers on major infrastructure projects to improve navigation and protect against storms worsened by climate change.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo