TOP BIDDERS: The biggest recent winning bids around the state

1. AMOUNT: $62,129,000

AWARDED TO: Market & Johnson, Inc., Eau Claire

PROJECT: General Prime Contractor Bidders, Science and Technology Innovation Center, University of Wisconsin-River Falls

2. AMOUNT: $21,897,579

AWARDED TO: Hoffman Construction Company, Black River Falls

PROJECT: Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) May “23” Highway Letting 23, Rice Lake – Spooner, 26th Ave to Pine Grove Rd (Nb & Sb), USH 053 Excavation, Base, Concrete Pavement, HMA Pavement, Culvert Pipe, Curb and Gutter, Storm Sewer, Guardrail, Signs, Pavement Marking, Cable Barrier.

3. AMOUNT: $6,348,408

AWARDED TO: R.J. Jurowski Construction, Inc., Whitehall

PROJECT: General Prime Contractor Bidders, Technology; Wing Laboratory Renovation, Jarvis Hall, University of Wisconsin – Stout, Menomonie

4. AMOUNT: $6,132,176

AWARDED TO: Sheet Piling Services, LLC, Custer

PROJECT: WisDOT May “23” Highway Letting 30, Various Bridge Locations, STH 59 & USH 18, VAR HWY Grading, Base, Milling, Asphalt Pavement, Concrete Pavement, Bridge Deck Replacement, Bridge Replacement, Culvert Pipe, Curb and Gutter, Sidewalk, Guardrail, Chain Link Fence, Signs, Pavement Markings.

5. AMOUNT: $5,577,207

AWARDED TO: Rock Road Companies, Inc., Janesville

PROJECT: WisDOT May “23” Highway Letting 16, Hebron – East Troy, STH 36 to O’Leary Ln, STH 120 Grading, Base, Milling, Concrete Pavement Repair, Asphalt Pavement, Bridge Repair, Box Culvert Repair, Retaining Wall Replacement, Curb and Gutter, Sidewalk, Guardrail, Chain Link Fence, Signs, Pavement Markings.

6. AMOUNT: $5,435,125

AWARDED TO: Payne & Dolan, Inc., Waukesha

PROJECT: WisDOT May “23” Highway Letting 15, Antioch Rd, Antioch – Burlington, Il State Line to STH 50, STH 083 Milling, Base, Asphalt Pavement, Curb and Gutter, Sidewalk, Storm Sewer, Signs, Pavement Markings, Traffic Signals, Street Lighting

7. AMOUNT: $5,118,927

AWARDED TO: Northeast Asphalt, Inc., Waukesha

PROJECT: WisDOT May “23” Highway Letting 18, Pembine-Niagara, USH 8-Scpl Niagara, USH 141 Grading, Base, Milling, Asphalt Pavement, Culvert Pipe Liner, Guardrail, Pavement Markings.

8. AMOUNT: $4,087,707

AWARDED TO: A.W. Oakes & Son, Incorporated, Racine

PROJECT: WisDOT May “23” Highway Letting 6, Geneva Rd, Town of Wheatland, S CTH W to 1750 Feet East, STH 050 Excavation, Base, Concrete Pavement, HMA Pavement, Culvert Pipe, Storm Sewer, Beam Guard, Signs, Pavement Marking, Bridge Rehabilitation, Bridge Painting

9. AMOUNT: $4,057,460

AWARDED TO: Northwoods Paving, a division of Mathy Construction Company, Onalaska

PROJECT: WisDOT May “23” Highway Letting 32, Mellen – Hurley, Ashland Co Line to Upson Lake Road, STH 077 Grading, Base, Milling, Asphalt Pavement, Culvert Pipe, Culvert Pipe Liners, Guardrail, Pavement Markings.

10. AMOUNT: $3,564,000

AWARDED TO: J.F. Ahern, Co., Fond du Lac

PROJECT: Single Trade Contractor Bidders, Re-Bid – Heating, Pipe System Replacement, Stanley Correctional Institution, Department of Corrections, Stanley