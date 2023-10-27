Listen to this article Listen to this article

The Ramirez Family Foundation estimates reconstruction of the former Cardinal Stritch University campus will cost $25 million as it prepares to turn the campus into a K4-12 school.

That’s according to Abby Andrietsch, the CEO of St. Augustine Preparatory Academy, on Thursday while speaking at Concordia University Wisconsin. In July, the Ramirez Family Foundation, which created Aug Prep, bought the former university for $24 million. The foundation has plans to transform 43 acres in Fox Point into a north campus for the preparatory school.

“Plans are being developed for a second school under the Aug Prep banner at that location, with additional details to be announced in the future,” according to a statement from the foundation.

In August, philanthropist Augustin “Gus” Ramirez told media the two campuses would enroll up to several thousand students.

The Cardinal Stritch University Board of Trustees and the Vatican had to approve the foundation purchasing the campus. The campus contains 12 buildings and measures around 607,000 square feet.

The foundation is discussing renovation plans with Pewaukee-based VJS Construction and Milwaukee-based EUA, a foundation spokesperson said.

VJS previously worked with the Ramirez Family Foundation on the expansion of St. Augustine Preparatory Academy. The $49 million project started in June of 2022 and wrapped up in August 2023. The contractor worked with Korb + Associates Architects and Pierce Engineers. One of the project’s goals was to raise student capacity from 900 students to 2,400 students.

The expansion introduced a new elementary school, an auditorium, gymnasium and rooftop play area.