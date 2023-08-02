Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
BUILDING BLOCKS: VJS Construction Services leads St. Augustine Prep expansion

By: Ethan Duran August 2, 2023 12:01 pm

The St. Augustine Prep expansion project in Milwaukee. VJS Construction Services is serving as the general contractor of a 123,000-square-foot expansion of the academy. The project includes a dedicated elementary school, an auditorium and a gymnasium. Photo courtesy of Turner Kraft/VJS Construction Services

ADDRESS: 2607 S 5th St, Milwaukee, Wis.

SIZE: 123,000 square feet

COST: $42 million

START MONTH: June of 2022

COMPLETION: Fall of 2023

OWNER: Ramirez Family Foundation / Lion Christian Academy, Inc.

GENERAL CONTRACTOR: VJS Construction Services

STRUCTURAL ENGINEER: Pierce Engineers

LEAD ARCHITECT: Korb + Associates Architects

PROJECT SIGNIFICANCE: St. Augustine Prep, created by philanthropist Augustin “Gus” Ramirez, is expanding its campus capacity by 900 students for every grade level, according to VJS Construction Services officials. The scope includes a dedicated elementary school, auditorium, gymnasium and rooftop/play area, officials added.


About Ethan Duran

Ethan Duran is the construction and development reporter at The Daily Reporter. He can be reached at (414) 551-7505 or [email protected].

