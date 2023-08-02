BUILDING BLOCKS: VJS Construction Services leads St. Augustine Prep expansion

ADDRESS: 2607 S 5th St, Milwaukee, Wis.

SIZE: 123,000 square feet

COST: $42 million

START MONTH: June of 2022

COMPLETION: Fall of 2023

OWNER: Ramirez Family Foundation / Lion Christian Academy, Inc.

GENERAL CONTRACTOR: VJS Construction Services

STRUCTURAL ENGINEER: Pierce Engineers

LEAD ARCHITECT: Korb + Associates Architects

PROJECT SIGNIFICANCE: St. Augustine Prep, created by philanthropist Augustin “Gus” Ramirez, is expanding its campus capacity by 900 students for every grade level, according to VJS Construction Services officials. The scope includes a dedicated elementary school, auditorium, gymnasium and rooftop/play area, officials added.