Couture contractor looking to purchase building materials

The builders of the Couture, a $122 million apartment and retail tower near Milwaukee’s lakefront, are looking to purchase construction materials.

The general contractor for the project, J.H. Findorff & Son, of Madison, is seeking bidders who can supply some of the materials needed to build the 45-story, approximately 750,000-square-foot high-rise at 909 E. Michigan St. Findorff is looking to buy concrete ready-mix; concrete reinforcing and post-tensioning materials; millwork; residential casework and accessories and specialties.

Bids are due to the contractor by 2 p.m. on Sept. 26.

Work has already begun on the Couture, including the demolition of the Downtown Transit Center at the project’s site. A groundbreaking is planned for January 2018, and the building is to be at least partly occupied by spring 2020. The building would then be ready for full occupancy sometime in the early summer of that year.

Rick Barrett, of Barrett/Lo Visionary Development, is the project developer. Milwaukee-based Rinka Chung Architecture is the architect.