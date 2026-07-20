Wausau Equipment facility changes hands in New Berlin

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A facility in New Berlin formerly belonging to a snow removal equipment maker has been bought by a self-storage company.

Wausau Equipment Co. sold its facility at 1903-1905 S. Moorland Rd. for $7.95 million, The 8.64-acre property was transferred to two LLCs that shared an address with Cedarburg-based Cedarburg Storage Co.

In October 2025, Wausau Equipment announced it would permanently close its New Berlin facility and lay off all 67 of its employees. The company is now headquartered in Wooster, Ohio, its webpage showed. It planned to close the facility in December 2025.

Cedarburg Storage Co. officials didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Wausau Equipment is a subsidiary of Texas-based Alamo Group. The company has dealers across the U.S. and Canada.