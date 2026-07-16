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Rockwell’s New Berlin proposal gets initial approval

USA Today Network//July 16, 2026//

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Rockwell’s New Berlin proposal gets initial approval

Rockwell Automation Inc. plans to develop a New Berlin manufacturing facility and office east of South Moorland Road and south of West Grange Avenue.

Rockwell Automation Inc. plans to develop a New Berlin manufacturing facility and office east of South Moorland Road and south of West Grange Avenue in New Berlin. (USA TODAY Network)

Rockwell’s New Berlin proposal gets initial approval

By: USA Today Network//July 16, 2026//

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By TOM DAYKIN

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Inc.’s planned manufacturing facility has received a preliminary city approval, but continues to face opposition from dozens of people living near the development site.

The Plan Commission voted unanimously to recommend rezoning land between West Grange and West College avenues, east of South Moorland Road, to accommodate plans for a 810,000-square-foot manufacturing facility and office.

The commission, at its July 15 meeting, also endorsed a change in the city’s comprehensive plan for that site, said Community Development Director Greg Kessler.

Both items are to next be considered by the Common Council at its July 28 meeting.

The Plan Commission decision “represents an important milestone in our evaluation of a potential new manufacturing facility in New Berlin,” Rockwell said, in a statement.

“We remain committed to working closely with local leaders, residents, and other stakeholders as the process moves forward,” it said.

Meanwhile, the Architectural Review Subcommittee unanimously recommended approval of the project’s architectural design on July 15, Kessler said.

Rockwell’s use, site, and architectural review is scheduled for the Plan Commission to consider on Aug. 19, he said.

The Rockwell facility would create hundreds of new jobs, and cost $211 million to $246 million.

Nearby residents remain concerned about traffic impacts, noise, and other issues tied to the 185-acre development on what’s currently mainly farm land surrounded by a trio of housing subdivisions.

Construction is expected to begin by early to mid-2027, and be completed in late 2028 − if the project receives final city approvals.

A separate Common Council approval would be needed for a possible tax incremental financing district.

That tax financing district would pay for such public improvements as sewers, water mains, and roads through property tax revenue generated by the Rockwell facility.

Milwaukee-based Rockwell, which makes industrial automation technology, says the New Berlin plant could be its largest facility. It would feature advanced automation, robotics and digital technologies.

The New Berlin facility is part of Rockwell’s plans, announced in August, to spend $2 billion over the next five years on its manufacturing plants, talent, and digital infrastructure.

Tags: New Berlin, Rockwell Automation

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