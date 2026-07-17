Wisconsin Pre-Bid Meetings – Week of July 20, 2026

By: Daily Reporter Staff//July 17, 2026//
Get the latest details on pre-bid meetings for projects across the state of Wisconsin.
For more details and directions please use Wisconsin Project Center’s Online database at wiprojectcenter.com. Not a subscriber to Wisconsin Project Center online? Subscribe now or contact [email protected].
|Next Week’s Pre-Bid Meetings
|Date
|Time
|City
|Project
|Project Center ID
|Mandatory
|20-Jul
|2:00 PM
|Virtual
|Snow Removal – North Route
|1161219
|No
|20-Jul
|10:00 AM
|Harrison
|Village of Harrison Office Renovation
|1160383
|Yes
|20-Jul
|9:30 AM
|Virtual
|Jones Island Water Reclamation Facility, Bldg. 258 Dryer Feed Screw #7 Replacement
|1158412
|No
|20-Jul
|10:30 AM
|Green Bay
|Northeast Wisconsin Technical College, Trash Compactor
|1160971
|No
|20-Jul
|8:00 AM
|Fond du Lac
|City of Fond du Lac, Adelaide Park Baseball Diamond Fencing
|1159406
|No
|20-Jul
|11:00 AM
|Faribault
|Faribault Public Schools – Roosevelt Early Learning Center (RELC) Early Childhood Play Space
|1160884
|No
|20-Jul
|2:00 PM
|Beloit
|737 Bluff St. Residence Renovation
|1161211
|No
|21-Jul
|10:00 AM
|St. Paul
|Fire Alarm, Fire Suppression, and Miscellaneous Mechanical & Electrical Upgrades at the Army Aviation Support Facility (AASF) #1, St. Paul, MN
|1160080
|Yes
|21-Jul
|10:00 AM
|Virtual
|2 – Flagpole Plazas, Wisconsin Veterans Home – Union Grove, Department of Veterans Affairs
|1156496
|No
|21-Jul
|10:00 AM
|Virtual
|01 – Flagpole Plazas, Wisconsin Veterans Home – King, Department of Veterans Affairs, Town of Farmington
|1156502
|No
|21-Jul
|11:00 AM
|Minneapolis
|Event 4205 BID – PW Generator Switchgear Relay Retrofit
|1160717
|No
|21-Jul
|10:00 AM
|Crookston
|McIntosh Building Demolition
|1159131
|No
|21-Jul
|10:00 AM
|Merrill
|Northcentral Technical College, Merrill Burn Tower Concrete Repairs
|1160735
|Yes
|21-Jul
|11:00 AM
|Wayzata
|Lake Street Landscaping Improvements
|1160078
|No
|22-Jul
|10:00 AM
|Milwaukee
|General Prime Contractor Bidders, Milwaukee Readiness Center, Remodel Phase Iv, Department of Military Affairs, Milwaukee
|1158288
|No
|22-Jul
|10:00 AM
|Palisade
|Water Supply System Improvements
|1160722
|No
|22-Jul
|2:00 PM
|Virtual
|Boiler Repair Services
|1160385
|No
|22-Jul
|10:00 AM
|Milwaukee
|MEP Bidders, Milwaukee Readiness Center, Remodel Phase Iv, Department of Military Affairs, Milwaukee
|1158293
|No
|22-Jul
|10:00 AM
|Waseca
|WASECA WWTF BLOWER REPLACEMENT PROJECT
|1160068
|No
|22-Jul
|10:00 AM
|Madison
|City of Madison, Normal Hall at Olin Park Rehabilitation
|1160641
|No
|22-Jul
|10:00 AM
|Milwaukee
|Single Trade Contractor Bidders, Fire Alarm System Renovations Phase 1 – Multi Building, University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee
|1158153
|No
|22-Jul
|10:30 AM
|Eagan
|City of Eagan – NTP Filter A&B Rehabilitation
|1160384
|Yes
|22-Jul
|10:00 AM
|Green Bay
|Brown County Purchasing, Asphalt Repairs at NEW Zoo
|1160874
|No
|23-Jul
|10:00 AM
|Fox Lake
|General Prime Contractor Bidders, Farm Shop and Office Replacement, Fox Lake State Farm, Department of Corrections, Fox Lake
|1156515
|No
|23-Jul
|10:00 AM
|Milwaukee
|Milwaukee County, Oak Leaf Trail Access Ramp
|1161011
|No
|23-Jul
|10:00 AM
|Fox Lake
|MEP Bidders, Farm Shop and Office Replacement, Fox Lake State Farm, Department of Corrections, Fox Lake
|1156517
|No
|23-Jul
|10:30 AM
|West Bend
|Washington County, Boiler Replacement Project, Herbert J Tennies Government Center
|1161137
|Yes
|23-Jul
|9:00 AM
|Virtual
|City of Madison, Hermina Street Pedestrian-Bike Bridge Over Starkweather Creek
|1160503
|No
|23-Jul
|9:00 AM
|Virtual
|City of Madison, Overture Center Garage Electrical Upgrade
|1158788
|No
|24-Jul
|10:00 AM
|Virtual
|Blue Earth County Judicial Ditch No. 33 Improvement
|1160390
|No
|https://wiprojectcenter.com/