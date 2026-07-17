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Wisconsin Pre-Bid Meetings – Week of July 20, 2026

Daily Reporter Staff//July 17, 2026//

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Wisconsin Pre-Bid Meetings – Week of July 20, 2026

Wisconsin Pre-Bid Meetings – Week of July 20, 2026

By: Daily Reporter Staff//July 17, 2026//

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Get the latest details on pre-bid meetings for projects across the state of Wisconsin.

For more details and directions please use Wisconsin Project Center’s Online database at wiprojectcenter.com. Not a subscriber to Wisconsin Project Center online? Subscribe now or contact [email protected].

Next Week’s Pre-Bid Meetings 
Date Time City Project Project Center ID Mandatory
20-Jul 2:00 PM Virtual Snow Removal – North Route 1161219 No
20-Jul 10:00 AM Harrison Village of Harrison Office Renovation 1160383 Yes
20-Jul 9:30 AM Virtual Jones Island Water Reclamation Facility, Bldg. 258 Dryer Feed Screw #7 Replacement 1158412 No
20-Jul 10:30 AM Green Bay Northeast Wisconsin Technical College, Trash Compactor 1160971 No
20-Jul 8:00 AM Fond du Lac City of Fond du Lac, Adelaide Park Baseball Diamond Fencing 1159406 No
20-Jul 11:00 AM Faribault Faribault Public Schools – Roosevelt Early Learning Center (RELC)​​​​​​ ​​​​​​Early Childhood Play Space 1160884 No
20-Jul 2:00 PM Beloit 737 Bluff St. Residence Renovation 1161211 No
21-Jul 10:00 AM St. Paul Fire Alarm, Fire Suppression, and Miscellaneous Mechanical & Electrical Upgrades at the Army Aviation Support Facility (AASF) #1, St. Paul, MN 1160080 Yes
21-Jul 10:00 AM Virtual 2 – Flagpole Plazas, Wisconsin Veterans Home – Union Grove, Department of Veterans Affairs 1156496 No
21-Jul 10:00 AM Virtual 01 – Flagpole Plazas, Wisconsin Veterans Home – King, Department of Veterans Affairs, Town of Farmington 1156502 No
21-Jul 11:00 AM Minneapolis Event 4205 BID – PW Generator Switchgear Relay Retrofit 1160717 No
21-Jul 10:00 AM Crookston McIntosh Building Demolition 1159131 No
21-Jul 10:00 AM Merrill Northcentral Technical College, Merrill Burn Tower Concrete Repairs 1160735 Yes
21-Jul 11:00 AM Wayzata Lake Street Landscaping Improvements 1160078 No
22-Jul 10:00 AM Milwaukee General Prime Contractor Bidders, Milwaukee Readiness Center, Remodel Phase Iv, Department of Military Affairs, Milwaukee 1158288 No
22-Jul 10:00 AM Palisade Water Supply System Improvements 1160722 No
22-Jul 2:00 PM Virtual Boiler Repair Services 1160385 No
22-Jul 10:00 AM Milwaukee MEP Bidders, Milwaukee Readiness Center, Remodel Phase Iv, Department of Military Affairs, Milwaukee 1158293 No
22-Jul 10:00 AM Waseca WASECA WWTF BLOWER REPLACEMENT PROJECT 1160068 No
22-Jul 10:00 AM Madison City of Madison, Normal Hall at Olin Park Rehabilitation 1160641 No
22-Jul 10:00 AM Milwaukee Single Trade Contractor Bidders, Fire Alarm System Renovations Phase 1 – Multi Building, University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee 1158153 No
22-Jul 10:30 AM Eagan City of Eagan – NTP Filter A&B Rehabilitation 1160384 Yes
22-Jul 10:00 AM Green Bay Brown County Purchasing, Asphalt Repairs at NEW Zoo 1160874 No
23-Jul 10:00 AM Fox Lake General Prime Contractor Bidders, Farm Shop and Office Replacement, Fox Lake State Farm, Department of Corrections, Fox Lake 1156515 No
23-Jul 10:00 AM Milwaukee Milwaukee County, Oak Leaf Trail Access Ramp 1161011 No
23-Jul 10:00 AM Fox Lake MEP Bidders, Farm Shop and Office Replacement, Fox Lake State Farm, Department of Corrections, Fox Lake 1156517 No
23-Jul 10:30 AM West Bend Washington County, Boiler Replacement Project, Herbert J Tennies Government Center 1161137 Yes
23-Jul 9:00 AM Virtual City of Madison, Hermina Street Pedestrian-Bike Bridge Over Starkweather Creek 1160503 No
23-Jul 9:00 AM Virtual City of Madison, Overture Center Garage Electrical Upgrade 1158788 No
24-Jul 10:00 AM Virtual Blue Earth County Judicial Ditch No. 33 Improvement 1160390 No
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