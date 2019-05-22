Quantcast
Trending
Home / Government / GOP Legislature circulating bills that would allow for design-build

GOP Legislature circulating bills that would allow for design-build

By: Nate Beck May 22, 2019 3:38 pm

Republican lawmakers on Wednesday began seeking sponsors for about a dozen transportation-related bills that could include an alternative to a gas-tax increase and allow for the use of the design-build system on highway projects.

Tagged with:

About Nate Beck

Nate Beck is The Daily Reporter's construction staff writer. He can be reached at (414) 225-1814 (office) or 414-388-5635 (mobile).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo