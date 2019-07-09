Quantcast
Sutherland joins Kahler Slater Business Environments Team

Sutherland joins Kahler Slater Business Environments Team

July 9, 2019

Devin Sutherland has joined Kahler Slater's Business Environments Team and will focus on the Corporate, Hospitality, Multi-Family and Senior Living Markets as the Business Development and Marketing Manager.

