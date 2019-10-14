TOWERING FEAT: VJS Construction expands, renovates Milwaukee retirement center

VJS Construction Services workers expand and renovate the North Tower expansion of the Saint John’s on the Lake retirement center on Friday in Milwaukee. VJS is both the general contractor on the project and is performing its own demolition, concrete and carpentry work. The roughly 350,000-square-foot, 22-story tower is on schedule to have some of its floors turned over for occupancy in January and the rest in April. Crews will then begin demolishing and replacing an adjacent building. (Photos by Kevin Harnack)
