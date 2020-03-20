Armstrong named president of Founders 3 Commercial Services Inc.

Founders 3 has named industry veteran Kevin Armstrong as president of Founders 3 Commercial Services Inc., the firm’s office, industrial and investment brokerage divisions. Armstrong was previously managing director of CBRE’s Wisconsin operations.

Armstrong brings more than 30 years of commercial real estate experience to Founders 3 and was named Commercial Realtor of the Year in 2018. As president, Armstrong will work closely with the firm’s partners, brokers and staff to serve clients and grow business by capitalizing on the group’s deep experience in this complex market segment.

Armstrong is a board member of Commercial Association of Realtors Wisconsin. He is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, where he earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees.