With blood drives being canceled amid the coronavirus outbreak, Wisconsin has fallen dangerously low on blood reserves. A recent estimate by the American Red Cross found that Wisconsin was running behind by 6,000 donations.

The collection company provided CG Schmidt with advice on how to run its drive safely. Kathryn Berger, business development manager at CG Schmidt, donates blood on Wednesday. Steve Madziarczyck, a senior project manager at CG Schmidt, rests after giving blood.