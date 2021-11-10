Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Michels submits $107M low bid on I-43 overhaul (access required)

By: Nate Beck, [email protected] November 10, 2021 3:58 pm

Michels Corp. this week submitted a $107 million low bid for a large part of a project to widen and resurface Interstate 43 between Mequon and Grafton.

