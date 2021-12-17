Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Construction / State awards Miron contract for $48M Kohl Center renovation (access required)

State awards Miron contract for $48M Kohl Center renovation (access required)

By: Nate Beck December 17, 2021 2:27 pm

State officials this week awarded Miron Construction a $33.2 million contract for a planned renovation and expansion of the University of Wisconsin-Madison's Kohl Center.

Tagged with:

About Nate Beck

Nate Beck is The Daily Reporter's construction staff writer. He can be reached at (414) 225-1814 (office) or 414-388-5635 (mobile).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo