Trades council presents check to cover nonprofit group's January heating bill

Trades council presents check to cover nonprofit group’s January heating bill

By: Daily Reporter Staff December 21, 2021 1:15 pm

Representatives of the Milwaukee Building & Construction Trades Council gather on North Weil Street in Milwaukee on Tuesday morning to deliver a check to cover the nonprofit group Meta House’s heating costs for January. Holding the check are (from left to right): Valerie Vidal, president and chief executive of Meta House, Dan Bukiewicz, president of the Milwaukee Building & Construction Trades Council and Cindy Butler, welcoming specialist at Meta House. (Photo courtesy of the United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County)

Representatives of the Milwaukee Building & Construction Trades Council presented a check Tuesday morning to the nonprofit group Meta House to cover its heating costs for January.

Dan Bukiewicz, president of the trades council, handed the check over to Valerie Vidal, president and chief executive of Meta House and Cindy Butler, welcoming specialist at Meta House.

Also present were representatives of the various groups that make up the trades council. Those include Bricklayers Union Local #8, Carpenters Union Local #2283, Cement Masons and Plasterers Union Local #599, Electrical Workers Local Union #494, Plumbers Union Local #75 and the Plumbing Mechanical Sheet Metal Contractors Alliance. Meta House, on Milwaukee’s North Weil Street,  is dedicated to helping women overcome substance additions and strengthening families.

