Kaul sues Johnson Controls, Tyco over PFAS pollution (UPDATE) (access required)

By: Associated Press March 14, 2022 11:05 am

Attorney General Josh Kaul filed a lawsuit Monday against Johnson Controls and Tyco Fire Products over PFAS pollution, alleging the companies contaminated the Marinette area over decades and haven't done enough to clean things up.

