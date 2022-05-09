Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / Analysis finds growing number of poor, high-hazard dams (access required)

Analysis finds growing number of poor, high-hazard dams (access required)

By: Associated Press May 9, 2022 1:33 pm

An Associated Press analysis has found a growing number of hazardous dams in poor condition across the U.S.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo