Home / Commercial Construction / Altius moves into new home in Milwaukee’s Third Ward

Altius moves into new home in Milwaukee’s Third Ward

By: Daily Reporter Staff March 6, 2023 4:08 pm

(Photo courtesy of Altius Building Co.)

Altius Building Co. has completed its headquarters office move to the Historic Third Ward (325 E. Chicago St., Suite 300).

The TimberWorks building is owned by Revel Investments – a development partner of Altius’.

Altius has been a partner with Revel Investments since 2020. Working on such developments as Six65 Brookfield Apartments and The Broadacre – Oak Creek. Founded in 2017, Revel Investments is a sponsor and manager of real estate investment offerings for accredited investors and institutions seeking income-oriented alternatives to public markets. Revel Investments’ current portfolio includes $65 million in assets in Milwaukee and St. Paul.

