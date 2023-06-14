Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Slider / BUILDING BLOCKS: Highway safety project on County Highway B and Morgan Road in Oconomowoc

BUILDING BLOCKS: Highway safety project on County Highway B and Morgan Road in Oconomowoc

By: Ethan Duran June 14, 2023 9:59 am

Wisconsin Highway safety

Musson Bros. crews will realign County Highway B/Valley Road intersection with Morgan Road in Oconomowoc, Wis. The project is funded by a federal highway safety program, Wisconsin Department of Transportation Officials said. (Photo courtesy of Google Maps.)

ADDRESS: County Trunk Highway B (Valley Road) intersection with Morgan Road,

COST: $495,486

START MONTH: June of 2023

COMPLETION: August of 2023

OWNER: Waukesha County

GENERAL CONTRACTOR: Musson Bros., Inc., Rhinelander

STRUCTURAL ENGINEER: Strand Associates, Inc.

PROJECT SIGNIFICANCE: The County Road B, also known as Valley Road, intersection with Morgan Road project is a federally funded Highway Safety Improvement Program project, Wisconsin Department of Transportation officials said. Crews will realign the Morgan Road intersection to make a perpendicular connection to the county road, officials added.


Tagged with:

About Ethan Duran

Ethan Duran is the construction and development reporter at The Daily Reporter. He can be reached at (414) 551-7505 or [email protected]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo