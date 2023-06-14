BUILDING BLOCKS: Highway safety project on County Highway B and Morgan Road in Oconomowoc

ADDRESS: County Trunk Highway B (Valley Road) intersection with Morgan Road,

COST: $495,486

START MONTH: June of 2023

COMPLETION: August of 2023

OWNER: Waukesha County

GENERAL CONTRACTOR: Musson Bros., Inc., Rhinelander

STRUCTURAL ENGINEER: Strand Associates, Inc.

PROJECT SIGNIFICANCE: The County Road B, also known as Valley Road, intersection with Morgan Road project is a federally funded Highway Safety Improvement Program project, Wisconsin Department of Transportation officials said. Crews will realign the Morgan Road intersection to make a perpendicular connection to the county road, officials added.