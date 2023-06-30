Wisconsin receives $34.8 million in federal transportation project funds

Three Wisconsin road projects will receive $34.8 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT), after the transportation agency disbursed $2.2 billion for projects in all 50 states, Washington and two territories this year. The projects include a bicycle trail in Kenosha County, the Villard Avenue Corridor in Milwaukee and the Interstate 41 Zoo Freeway.

The money comes from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program, according to USDOT officials.

Here are the projects that will receive federal money.

$5.58 million for the Kenosha County Bicycle Trail.

Officials said the project will construct an extension to the Kenosha County Bicycle Trail from 35th to 52nd Street and build two bridges to cross arterial streets

$14.3 for Reimagining Villard Avenue.

Part of the Complete Streets program in Milwaukee, the project will add raised bike lanes, intersections, curb extensions, lighting and signal improvements along West Villard Avenue from N. Sherman Boulevard to the Oak Leaf Trail. The project also includes a pedestrian plaza

$15 million for the Interstate 41 Zoo Freeway.

The project spans from Burleigh Street to Silver Spring Drive and will rehabilitate around 11 bridges along a four-mile corridor. he project will also add auxiliary lanes between on/off ramps from Burleigh Street to Capitol Drive and from Capitol Drive and Hampton Avenue and widen two bridges over the Union Pacific Railroad to accommodate the added auxiliary lanes, officials added.

The RAISE grant program diverts half of fiscal year 2023 funding to rural areas and the other half to rural areas, USDOT officials said. The grants are part of President Joe Biden’s Investing in America agenda, which includes $470 for clean energy investments and private sector manufacturing, officials added.

The funding from Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and aims to create jobs in both rural and urban communities, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a statement.

“Using the funds in President Biden’s infrastructure law, we are helping communities in every state across the country realize their visions for new infrastructure projects. This round of RAISE grants is helping create a new generation of good-paying jobs in rural and urban communities alike, with projects whose benefits will include improving safety, fighting climate change, advancing equity, strengthening our supply chain, and more,” Buttigieg added.

USDOT received $15 billion in requests this year over the $2.26 billion available, according to federal officials.

To see the full list of RAISE projects, click here.