Health experts advise workers to keep cool as heat and humidity rises in Wisconsin

Wisconsin residents on Tuesday are bearing the intense heat as the National Weather Service (NWS) forecasts high temperatures in the 90s, as well as humidity and an advisory for Canadian wildfire smoke in the Milwaukee area.

In Milwaukee, the high temperature will be around 85 degrees and at 67% humidity, according to NWS. The forecast for the rest of the week shows highs in the low 80s until Saturday. Other parts of Wisconsin will see temperatures in the 90s this week. The NWS simultaneously issued an air quality alert for residents in 17 counties for smoke from wildfires in western Canada, NWS officials said.

With record high temperatures across most of Wisconsin, the American Heart Association said people should take extra steps to protect their hearts, AHA officials said. Precautions are especially important for older adults and people with high blood pressure, obesity or a history of heart disease and stroke, officials added.

Temperatures 100 F or more and temperatures in the 80s with high humidity can cause a dangerous heat index that can be hard on the heart, AHA officials said. Dehydration and heat will cause the heart to work harder and the heart tries to cool itself by shifting blood from major organs underneath the skin. Experts said the shift causes the heart to pump more blood and come under more stress. Staying hydrated helps the heart pump more blood through the blood vessels to the muscle and helps muscles work efficiently, AHA officials added.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control reports that 600 people are killed by extreme heat every year in the United States and heat-related deaths and illnesses are preventable, Donald M. Lloyd-Jones, president of AHA, said. People who are 50 and older, are overweight or have a history of heart disease and stroke should take precaution in the heat, he added.

AHA suggests everyone follow these five precautions during the hot weather: Watch the clock, dress for the heat, drink up, take regular breaks and follow their doctor’s orders.

Watch the clock : Avoid the outdoors in the early afternoon, between noon and 3 p.m., when the sun is usually at its strongest and puts individuals at higher risk for heat illness

: Avoid the outdoors in the early afternoon, between noon and 3 p.m., when the sun is usually at its strongest and puts individuals at higher risk for heat illness Dress for the heat : Wear lightweight and light-colored clothing in breathable fabrics such as cotton or fabric that repels sweat, officials said. Wear a hat and sunglasses. Apply water-resistant sunscreen with at least SPF 15, and reapply it every two hours, officials added

: Wear lightweight and light-colored clothing in breathable fabrics such as cotton or fabric that repels sweat, officials said. Wear a hat and sunglasses. Apply water-resistant sunscreen with at least SPF 15, and reapply it every two hours, officials added Drink up : Stay hydrated by drinking a few cups of water before, during and after going outside or exercising. Health officials noted to avoid caffeine and alcohol

: Stay hydrated by drinking a few cups of water before, during and after going outside or exercising. Health officials noted to avoid caffeine and alcohol Take regular breaks : Stop for a few minutes in shade or in a cool place, hydrate and start again

: Stop for a few minutes in shade or in a cool place, hydrate and start again Follow the doctor’s orders: Continue to take all medications as prescribed

Be wary of signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion, AHA officials added. Symptoms of heat exhaustion include:

Headaches

Heavy sweating

Cold and moist skin, chills

Dizziness or fainting

Weak and rapid pulse

Muscle cramps

Fast, shallow breathing

Nausea, vomiting or both

“If you experience these symptoms, move to a cooler place, stop exercising and cool down immediately by dousing yourself with cold water and re-hydrating,” officials said. People experiencing heat exhaustion may need to seek medical attention.

“If you experience symptoms of a heat stroke, call 9-1-1 and medical attention right away,” AHA officials added.

Symptoms of heat stroke include:

Warm, dry skin with no sweating

Strong and rapid pulse

Confusion, unconsciousness or both

High fever

Throbbing headaches

Nausea, vomiting or both

Heat stroke isn’t the same as a stroke, AHA officials said. A stroke happens when a blood vessel to the brain bursts or is blocked by a clot, causing a decrease in oxygen flow to the brain, officials added.

Some medications such as angiotensin receptor blockers, ARBs, beta blockers, calcium channel blockers and diuretics can affect blood pressure responses for example and can exaggerate the body’s response to heat and cause people to feel ill in extreme heat, Lloyd-Jones said. But people should continue to take their medicines, keep cool and talk to their doctor about any concerns, he added.

“Staying hydrated is key,” Lloyd-Jones said, noting people can get dehydrated even if they don’t think they’re thirsty.

“Drink water before, during and after going outside in hot weather. Don’t wait until you feel thirsty. And the best way to know if you are not getting enough fluid is to monitor your urine output and make sure the urine color is pale, not dark or concentrated,” he added.

American cities such as Chicago developed emergency heat response plans to alert the public and vulnerable people, The Associated Press reported. However, experts warn those steps might not be enough as the world sees heat records consistently shattered and ongoing inequality.

Heat preparedness in cities may not have a one-size-fits-all solution in terms of effectiveness, due to every city’s unique architecture, transportation, layout and inequalities, said Bharat Venkat, a UCLA associate professor and Heat Lab director.