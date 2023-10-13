Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Milwaukee officials will review smaller FPC Live venue

By: Ethan Duran//October 13, 2023//

Milwaukee officials will review smaller FPC Live venue

Milwaukee officials on Monday will review updated plans for a smaller FPC Live venue. The promoter wants to drop plans for a smaller 800-person venue and expand its larger theater capacity from 4,000 to 4,500. Rendering courtesy of EUA

FPC Live, a Live Nation affiliate based in Madison, submitted updated plans for a concert venue for the Deer District in downtown Milwaukee.

In August the promoter announced it would drop its plans for an 800-person venue, the smaller of two venues planned and approved last year by city of Milwaukee officials. The larger 4,000-person venue will be expanded to hold 4,500 concertgoers. According to the latest project plans, FPC Live will also eliminate the mezzanine and luxury suites. The future venue will be located near the Fiserv Forum on Vel R. Phillips Avenue.

The company dropped the smaller 800-person capacity venue. The remaining venue, which has space for 4,000 people, has been expanded to hold 4,500 concertgoers. Mezzanine and luxury suites removed.

The developer submitted a request to split a parcel at 1051 N. Vel R. Phillips Avenue and create a new lot between the music venue and the road for future development. According to plans, the future development lot area will be 12,499 square feet.

The Milwaukee Plan Commission is scheduled to review FPC Live’s request on Monday.

In November 2022, the Milwaukee Common Council approved plans for the original FPC Live venue design.

Miron Construction is the designated general contractor for the project. Milwaukee-based EUA provided design services.

