FPC Live, a Live Nation affiliate based in Madison, submitted updated plans for a concert venue for the Deer District in downtown Milwaukee.

In August the promoter announced it would drop its plans for an 800-person venue, the smaller of two venues planned and approved last year by city of Milwaukee officials. The larger 4,000-person venue will be expanded to hold 4,500 concertgoers. According to the latest project plans, FPC Live will also eliminate the mezzanine and luxury suites. The future venue will be located near the Fiserv Forum on Vel R. Phillips Avenue.

The developer submitted a request to split a parcel at 1051 N. Vel R. Phillips Avenue and create a new lot between the music venue and the road for future development. According to plans, the future development lot area will be 12,499 square feet.

The Milwaukee Plan Commission is scheduled to review FPC Live’s request on Monday.

In November 2022, the Milwaukee Common Council approved plans for the original FPC Live venue design.

Miron Construction is the designated general contractor for the project. Milwaukee-based EUA provided design services.