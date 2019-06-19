Quantcast
BUILDING BLOCKS: Avid Hotel in Waukesha

BUILDING BLOCKS: Avid Hotel in Waukesha

By: Bridgetower Media Newswires June 19, 2019 12:24 pm

This will be the first avid Hotel to be built in southeastern Wisconsin. The brand avid Hotel, owned by the Intercontinental Hotel Group and started in 2017, is meant especially for business travelers.

