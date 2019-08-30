Quantcast
Trending
Home / Construction / Berghammer crews move ahead with mixed-use Foxtown development in Mequon

Berghammer crews move ahead with mixed-use Foxtown development in Mequon

By: Daily Reporter Staff August 30, 2019 1:10 pm

Contractors work on the Foxtown mixed-use development on Aug. 27 in Mequon. Berghammer Construction Corp. is overseeing several parts of the project, including the construction of the Foxtown Brewery and a food-services building. Stephen Perry Smith Architects is also contributing. The work is expected to continue through the summer of 2022.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo