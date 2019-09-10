Quantcast
Trending
Home / Government / Transportation Projects Commission likely to reconvene this winter

Transportation Projects Commission likely to reconvene this winter

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com September 10, 2019 3:36 pm

A commission called on to study some of Wisconsin's largest road projects may meet this winter for the first time in five years, a step that could lead to the addition of new highway projects to the state's to-do list.

Tagged with:

About Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com

Nate Beck is The Daily Reporter's construction staff writer. He can be reached at (414) 225-1814 (office) or 414-388-5635 (mobile).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo