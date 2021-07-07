Quantcast
BUILDING BLOCKS: Aspirus Wausau Clinic

By: Bridgetower Media Newswires July 7, 2021 11:04 am

The clinic will have nine primary-care providers and 60 people working with advanced-practice clinicians and physicians, walk-in care, labs and imaging. Its features will include geo-thermal heating, solar roof panels and permeable paving.

