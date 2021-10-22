Daily Reporter honors the 2021 Newsmakers of the Year

The Daily Reporter on Thursday honored its 2021 Newsmakers of the Year from across the industry, including estimators, innovators, project managers, builders, unsung heroes, veteran and minority business owners and many more.

A total of 30 individuals and companies were celebrated during an awards event at the Discovery World Pavilion in downtown Milwaukee.

2021 Newsmakers of the Year awards. Photos by Kevin Harnack Miron Construction’s Todd Sabourin talks with his peers during the networking portion of the event. Honoree for Green Builder of the Year Louis Liu of C.G. Schmidt talks with friends before the awards program.

J.H. Findorff & Son employees Josh Baysinger (left) and Project Manager of the Year honoree Mike Luther talk before the program. Construction Inspector of the Year honoree Ken Spies (left) talks with co-worker Eric Harrmann, both of AG Architecture, before the awards presentation. Attendees network at the Discovery World Pavilion at the conclusion of the Newsmakers award event.



