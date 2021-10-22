Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Daily Reporter honors the 2021 Newsmakers of the Year

October 22, 2021

The Daily Reporter on Thursday honored its 2021 Newsmakers of the Year from across the industry, including estimators, innovators, project managers, builders, unsung heroes, veteran and minority business owners and many more.

A total of 30 individuals and companies were celebrated during an awards event at the Discovery World Pavilion in downtown Milwaukee.

This Year’s Honorees

Architect of the Year

GROTH Design Group

Builder of the Year

Gilbane Building Company

Construction Inspector of the Year

Ken Spies, AG Architecture

Estimator of the Year

Mark Barnhart, VJS Construction Services

Ben Trubach, Gilbane Building Company

Green Builder of the Year

Louis Liu, C.G. Schmidt

Innovator of the Year

Donnie Bogle-Boesiger, Findorff

Joe Good, Gilbane Building Company

Tim Verheyen, Hunzinger Construction

Interior Designer of the Year

Stephanie Vierling, Bray Architects

Minority-Owned Business of the Year

Ugo Nwagbaraocha, Diamond Discs International

Office Manager of the Year

Ellen Del Vecchio, Bray Architects

Project Executive of the Year

Andy Derksen, Miron Construction

Project Manager of the Year

Chris Coggins, VJS Construction Services

Matt Gregg, Walbec Group

Mike Luther, Findorff

Ben Menaker, JP Cullen

Andie Rodenkirch, Hunzinger Construction

Cody Scherr, C.G. Schmidt

Hailey Schwobe, AG Architecture

Devin White, JP Cullen

Subcontractor of the Year

Hooper Corporation

Super Super of the Year

Larry Baker, Findorff

Jeff Brayton, Miron Construction

Joe Forster, VJS Construction Services

Brian Hesse, JP Cullen

Dave Klermund, Hunzinger Construction

Daniel Von Rueden, Hunzinger Construction

Unsung Hero of the Year

Julie Borgwardt, JP Cullen

Veteran-Owned Business of the Year

Jason Young, 3Up Metal Works

