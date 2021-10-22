Daily Reporter honors the 2021 Newsmakers of the Year

The Daily Reporter on Thursday honored its 2021 Newsmakers of the Year from across the industry, including estimators, innovators, project managers, builders, unsung heroes, veteran and minority business owners and many more.
A total of 30 individuals and companies were celebrated during an awards event at the Discovery World Pavilion in downtown Milwaukee.
This Year’s Honorees
Architect of the Year
GROTH Design Group
Builder of the Year
Gilbane Building Company
Construction Inspector of the Year
Ken Spies, AG Architecture
Estimator of the Year
Mark Barnhart, VJS Construction Services
Ben Trubach, Gilbane Building Company
Green Builder of the Year
Louis Liu, C.G. Schmidt
Innovator of the Year
Donnie Bogle-Boesiger, Findorff
Joe Good, Gilbane Building Company
Tim Verheyen, Hunzinger Construction
Interior Designer of the Year
Stephanie Vierling, Bray Architects
Minority-Owned Business of the Year
Ugo Nwagbaraocha, Diamond Discs International
Office Manager of the Year
Ellen Del Vecchio, Bray Architects
Project Executive of the Year
Andy Derksen, Miron Construction
Project Manager of the Year
Chris Coggins, VJS Construction Services
Matt Gregg, Walbec Group
Mike Luther, Findorff
Ben Menaker, JP Cullen
Andie Rodenkirch, Hunzinger Construction
Cody Scherr, C.G. Schmidt
Hailey Schwobe, AG Architecture
Devin White, JP Cullen
Subcontractor of the Year
Hooper Corporation
Super Super of the Year
Larry Baker, Findorff
Jeff Brayton, Miron Construction
Joe Forster, VJS Construction Services
Brian Hesse, JP Cullen
Dave Klermund, Hunzinger Construction
Daniel Von Rueden, Hunzinger Construction
Unsung Hero of the Year
Julie Borgwardt, JP Cullen
Veteran-Owned Business of the Year
Jason Young, 3Up Metal Works