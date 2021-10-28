Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / Bill to provide apprenticeship tuition tax break heads to Evers’ desk (access required)

Bill to provide apprenticeship tuition tax break heads to Evers’ desk (access required)

By: Nate Beck, [email protected] October 28, 2021 2:16 pm

A bill that would provide a tax break for apprenticeship tuition earned the support of the state Senate and Assembly this week and is now on its way to Gov. Tony Evers' desk.

Tagged with:

About Nate Beck, [email protected]

Nate Beck is The Daily Reporter's construction staff writer. He can be reached at (414) 225-1814 (office) or 414-388-5635 (mobile).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo