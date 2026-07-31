Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Medical College of Wisconsin breaks ground on student housing complex

Ethan Duran//July 31, 2026//

Home>Commercial Construction>

Medical College of Wisconsin breaks ground on student housing complex

the_commons_at_mcw

A rendering of Trailmark at MCW, which started construction in July 2026. Findorff, AG Architecture and The Sigma Group are part of the project team. The Medical College of Wisconsin is the project owner, and the building will be located within its Wauwatosa campus. (AG Architecture)

Medical College of Wisconsin breaks ground on student housing complex

By: Ethan Duran//July 31, 2026//

Listen to this article

The in July started construction of a 266-unit apartment building, the first on-campus complex within the school’s campus in Wauwatosa.

Findorff will serve as construction manager of “Trailmark at MCW,” a four-story, around 150,800-square-foot apartment complex that will be located on the northeast corner of West Watertown Plank Road and North 87th Street. The project is expected to wrap up in spring 2028.

Around 1,540 medical, graduate and pharmacy school students are enrolled at campuses in the Milwaukee area, Green Bay and Wausau, according to MCW.

The campus enrolls students from around the U.S. and the world, MCW officials said. Building on-campus housing will enhance their experience and create a strong sense of community, they added.

“Trailmark at MCW reflects the Medical College of Wisconsin’s commitment to forging pathways that will shape the future of science, healthcare and discovery,” said Dr. Shekar Kurpad, CEO and president of MCW, in a statement. “It also serves to inspire MCW learners – our future physicians, pharmacists, scientists and healthcare professionals – to go and leave their own mark on the world.”

The apartment complex will help attract and retain students, Matthew Lester, executive vice president and COO at MCW, said in a statement.

-based AG Architecture is the designer and architect of Trailmark at MCW. Milwaukee-based The Sigma Group is the project environmental engineer and Fox Point-based General Capital Group is the project developer.

In August 2025, Mortenson completed construction of a 161,000-square-foot cancer research center at the MCW campus. Officials said this was the first facility dedicated to cancer research and prevention in eastern Wisconsin and has space for up to 300 researchers.

In June 2026, Tim and Barbara Michels and the Michels Family Foundation donated $27 million to the MCW cancer center, the largest personal gift to the center. After receiving the gift, MCW named the facility the “Medical College of Wisconsin Michels Center for Cancer Discovery.”

Wauwatosa has recently been the center of different types of development; in July, Milwaukee-based Irgens and Greenfire Management Services broke ground on a 204-unit apartment complex near North Mayfair Road and West Wisconsin Avenue. In addition to residential, commercial and healthcare construction, the city is also nearing a final option to revamp the public library and city hall, a project that could cost $107 million.

Tags: The Sigma Group, Wauwatosa, General Capital Group, multifamily housing, AG Architecture, Medical College of Wisconsin, student housing, Findorff

Related Articles

Related Content

image002

Irgens starts apartment construction at Milwaukee County Research Park

Milwaukee-based developer Irgens broke ground on its first ever apartment development in the Milwaukee County [...]

July 30, 2026
abc-900-768×481

ABC of Wisconsin hits membership milestone

Associated Builders and Contractors of Wisconsin celebrated a record-breaking 1,132 member companies in 2026, [...]

July 30, 2026
rockwell_automation_crop

Land use, zoning changes approved for Rockwell Automation in New Berlin

Rockwell Automation's 185-acre New Berlin campus advances with city approval of land-use and zoning changes fo[...]

July 29, 2026
An office building at 400 S. Executive Drive is to be razed, along with a neighboring office building, to make way for Old Republic Risk Management Inc.’s new Brookfield headquarters.

$61M corporate headquarters planned in Brookfield

A Brookfield-based insurance company would move to a $61 million headquarters there, with the help of $2.57 mi[...]

July 29, 2026
Depositphotos_11796958_L

Lawsuit challenges Wisconsin Supplier Diversity Program

A group has sued Wisconsin over Supplier Diversity Program, alleging it violates the equal protection clause b[...]

July 22, 2026
top_bidders_10_20

TOP BIDDERS: The biggest recent winning bids from around Wisconsin | July 21

1. AMOUNT: $1,446,491 AWARDED TO: Thunder Road LLC, Waukesha PROJECT: City of Milwaukee, Crack filling[...]

July 21, 2026

Today’s News

See All Today's News

Commentary

Project Profiles

See All Project Profiles