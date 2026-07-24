Plans for $107M Wauwatosa library gains momentum

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THE BLUEPRINT: Committee of the Whole recommends $107.2 million plan

Plan includes demolition and new combined city hall and library

Taxpayer monthly cost reduced from $26.91 to $20

Wauwatosa Public Library Foundation to launch major fundraising campaign

By BRIDGET FOGARTY

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A key Wauwatosa committee has backed a $107.2 million plan to renovate the city hall and public library, inching the most expensive and boldest of four options for the project closer to final approval.

The Committee of the Whole – a governing body made up of the city’s aldermen – voted 8-2 on July 21 to recommend staff pursue a $107.2 million plan to demolish the existing buildings to create a new, combined facility.

The vote included an amendment to more than triple the initial $8 million private fundraising goal so property taxpayers would foot less of the bill over the next 20 years. Committee members made that decision in response to residents’ feedback, as many said in a city-distributed survey that they’d prefer the cheapest renovation plans that would have the least impact on their tax bills.

The recommendation still requires the full Common Council’s approval in a vote which is expected July 28.

How much would city hall and library renovation cost taxpayers in Committee of the Whole’s recommendation?

In May, the city introduced four conceptual options to renovate and update the municipal complex at 7725 W. North Ave. The large facility is home to city hall, the public library, and the civic center – which includes meeting rooms and an auditorium that serve the public in events like elections.

The first three options ranged from a $36.1 million plan to make minimal required updates, to $95.7 million to remodel city hall and build a brand-new library.

Committee members opted to recommend “Option 4” – a $107.2 million plan to demolish and redo the entire complex.

This plan was revealed as the priciest for taxpayers; it would have added $26.91 a month for 20 years to the tax bill for the owner of the average home in Wauwatosa that costs $418,800.

Committee members, however, approved Ald. Amanda Fuerst’s amendment to lower that monthly cost to taxpayers from $26.91 to $20. If approved, taxpayers would foot around $67.8 million of the project.

The city’s Innovation Grant would fund $12 million for the project. Wauwatosa would temporarily raise its self-imposed debt limit to finance the project, according to the city.

That would leave a $27.4 million gap – rather than the initial $8 million estimate – to fill through private library fundraising, additional grants and other measures that the library leaders and city would work together on seeking. The Wauwatosa Public Library Foundation plans to unveil a fundraising campaign. The city would work to secure other grants or explore value engineering once design work starts on the building, according to Eva Ennamorato, communications manager.

Many Wauwatosa taxpayers don’t want to spend more on library and city hall update

City and Wauwatosa Public Library staff spent two months collecting public feedback on the four conceptual options, including in a city-wide online survey.

Of the 1,397 people who responded, nearly 35% said they’d prefer the cheapest $36.1 million option to make required updates to the space. None of the other options received more than 23%.

Many respondents expressed concern about the options that would bring them higher taxes since they already feel the strain from school board referendums and higher tax assessments.

The Library Board, however, recommended approval for options three or four – both of which include plans for a new library – arguing in a statement that the two cheapest options “will fail our community.” Only a bit more than 20% of the residents who responded to the online survey preferred the most expensive $107.2 million option.

Besides the online survey, staff sought feedback at events like Firefly Grove Park Friday and the farmers market and through postcards they sent to all Tosa residences.

Lower taxpayer burden would mean massive fundraiser goal

The lowering of the taxpayer burden would mean much more of a challenge for the city, greater community and Library Foundation to raise over $27 million. Those funds could come from private fundraising, grants, and other opportunities, according to Ennamorato.

City Council President Joe Phillips, who works in the fundraising sector, said it’s ambitious, but the right compromise based on community feedback.

“We’re obligated to take care of this building and space one way or another, so why not dream big,” Phillips said.

Wauwatosa has a history of a number of “catalytic” community fundraising efforts that have produced the spaces that drive families to call the city home, Mayor Dennis McBride told committee members.

He was a child when the library and civic center were built thanks to fundraising and support from parents like his own. He assisted in community fundraising decisions for Hart Park’s playground and the Hoyt Park Pool after its closure in 2003.

Will today’s Wauwatosa have the same vision?

“Or are we going to settle for replacing the pipes and the windows?” McBride said, referencing the cheapest option. “I think we can do better than that.”

McBride said he’s optimistic about the project and that he’s already been involved in private fundraising discussions. He declined to provide details on those discussions.

Why can’t Wauwatosa ‘do nothing’ about the city hall and library renovations?

The city says it’s well past time for the public library and civic space to get repairs on its aging infrastructure.

“We’ve exhausted our ability to remodel that building,” John Ruggini, Wauwatosa’s finance director said July 21. “We can’t come up with an option that is both operationally and financially efficient given the current shell.”

The Wauwatosa Public Library has always adapted to meet changing technology and needs, but it’s reached a point where a new building is necessary for security and demand, according to Director Peter Loeffel.

A new children’s reading room on the first floor would eliminate families’ current challenge of taking the elevator to story time. The new library would bring kids interactive activities and programming. Lower shelves and a centrally located reference desk would provide better sightlines for staff, improving security. More conference rooms, community rooms and teen spaces could meet the rising demands the library sees daily.

What comes next in Wauwatosa’s city hall and library renovation

The renovations are still not a done deal. The Common Council must officially vote on the project and will likely do so on July 28.

Then, staff would work with OPN Architects on a contract for design services, which would require Common Council consideration in September. The library would also kick off its fundraising campaign.

The public would see building designs and give feedback throughout 2027. Construction could begin as early as 2028, depending on fundraising.