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No help for public infrastructure one year after ‘the floods’

BridgeTower Media Newswires//July 24, 2026//

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No help for public infrastructure one year after ‘the floods’

Community members bring trash and flood damaged belongings to Milwaukee’s drop-off center in West Milwaukee on the morning of Aug. 12, 2025. The city’s two drop-off centers are free of charge through Aug. 17.

Community members bring trash and flood damaged belongings to Milwaukee’s drop-off center in West Milwaukee on the morning of Aug. 12, 2025. (USA Today Network)

No help for public infrastructure one year after ‘the floods’

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires//July 24, 2026//

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In August 2025, more than 10 inches of rain fell in in less than a day, triggering widespread flooding and causing more than $240 million in damage to private and public property in the . This storm set Wisconsin’s all-time record for most rain in a 24-hour period, causing flooding to homes, streets, businesses, and schools.

has since provided approximately $210 million in aid to help individuals rebuild. However, no funding was provided to local governments for damages to and buildings.

This comes as , , the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District, the city of Milwaukee and the 18 other municipal governments in Milwaukee County sustained at least $34.7 million in combined damages to their buildings and infrastructure.

This outcome is notable both because it is rare and has a significant impact on local governments. Since 2000, among 3,178 named disasters nationwide (excluding the COVID-19 disaster), only 87 or 2.7% have had individual assistance approved but aid to governments denied.

Wisconsin has seen 23 declared disasters since 2000, and the 2025 flood was the only time that public assistance was not approved. This federal decision has meant that local governments affected by the have not received the kinds of assistance offered by the program in the past.

For example, in 2008, after severe storms caused flooding in the Milwaukee area, $4.5 million in federal assistance helped governments in the county rebuild. When storms and flooding occurred again in 2010, FEMA provided $10.3 million to cover a portion of the cleanup and rebuilding costs.

Wisconsin dedicates some to helping local governments rebuild after disasters if federal funds are not available. In 2025, this appropriation needed to cover $16.9 million in total damage claims – the highest annual amount in records going back to 2000. This was due both to the extent of the flooding in August 2025 and the denial of federal funding that potentially could have covered at least some of these costs.

can impose massive hardships on local communities and their finances. Projections suggest the Milwaukee area and the state as a whole will continue to see more frequent and more severe rainstorms as the climate warms, as evidenced by the record number of storm warnings in April 2026 and record rainfall in Green Bay in June 2026.

As the availability of federal disaster relief has become more difficult to predict, if state leaders are concerned about the uncertainty of federal funds covering local government costs, they could authorize additional funding to pay for disaster relief using state tax revenue. State and local leaders could also make additional investments in flood control infrastructure and flood mitigation efforts.

Ultimately however, the scale of these disasters often makes it difficult for local and even state governments to bear the primary responsibility for recovery and rebuilding.

This information is a service of the Wisconsin Policy Forum, the state’s leading resource for nonpartisan state and local government research and civic education. Learn more at wispolicyforum.org.

Tags: milwaukee area, state tax revenue, disaster recovery, Wisconsin, Milwaukee Public Schools, federal disaster assistance, 2025 floods, public infrastructure, Milwaukee County

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