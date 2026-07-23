Wisconsin Pre-Bid Meetings – Week of July 27, 2026

By: Daily Reporter Staff//July 23, 2026//
Get the latest details on pre-bid meetings for projects across the state of Wisconsin.
For more details and directions please use Wisconsin Project Center’s Online database at wiprojectcenter.com. Not a subscriber to Wisconsin Project Center online? Subscribe now or contact [email protected].
|Next Week’s Pre-Bid Meetings
|Date
|Time
|City
|Project
|Project Center ID
|Mandatory
|27-Jul
|2:00 PM
|Racine
|Racine Unified School District, Architectural & Engineering Services for Bull Early Education Center(BEEC)
|1161087
|Yes
|27-Jul
|9:00 AM
|Jefferson
|Jefferson County, North Courthouse Parking Lot Project
|1160516
|No
|27-Jul
|9:00 AM
|Jefferson
|Jefferson County, Curb and Gutter Repair Project
|1160633
|No
|27-Jul
|9:00 AM
|Jefferson
|Jefferson County, Asphalt Maintenance Project
|1160510
|No
|28-Jul
|9:00 AM
|Virtual
|Metro WRRF EPS Electrical / EPS & WSE2 Buildings Improvements
|1160716
|No
|28-Jul
|9:00 AM
|Madison
|City of Madison, State Street Garage Electric Elevator Modernization
|1157321
|No
|28-Jul
|10:00 AM
|Saint Paul
|METS-2023-HEAPR Library Lighting Control Upgrade Project
|1162240
|Yes
|28-Jul
|1:00 PM
|Little Falls
|Renovation of Building 11-1, Supply Room, Camp Ripley, Little Falls, MN
|1162738
|No
|28-Jul
|11:00 AM
|Saginaw
|REBID Columbarium A Phase II Expansion – Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery – Duluth
|1162474
|Yes
|28-Jul
|10:00 AM
|Little Falls
|Renovation of the Airfield Operations Building 8-197, Camp Ripley, Little Falls, MN 56345
|1162712
|Yes
|28-Jul
|9:00 AM
|Stillwater
|Lumberjack Landing
|1162471
|No
|28-Jul
|2:00 PM
|Belview
|Belview, City of 2026-2028 Infrastructure Improvements (SAP 064-607-053) 24X.136426.000
|1160081
|No
|28-Jul
|10:00 AM
|Wausau
|Northcentral Technical College District, Library Window Replacement – Northcentral Technical College Wausau Campus
|1162101
|No
|28-Jul
|1:00 PM
|Roosevelt
|Winter Road Lake Peatland SNA Wetland Restoration
|1162467
|No
|28-Jul
|9:00 AM
|Green Bay
|ESG 1-26 Sewer Shop Reroof
|1161949
|No
|29-Jul
|9:00 AM
|Madison
|Re-BId, General Prime Contractor Bidders, Fire Suppression System Installation, Truax Field, Department of Military Affairs, Madison
|1159025
|No
|29-Jul
|9:00 AM
|Oshkosh
|Roof Replacements, Titan Stadium, University of Wisconsin – Oshkosh
|1161279
|Yes
|29-Jul
|10:00 AM
|Madison
|City of Madison, Normal Hall Wood Floor Removal
|1162075
|No
|29-Jul
|N/A
|Virtual
|Cottage Grove Park and Ride
|1160892
|No
|29-Jul
|9:00 AM
|Madison
|Re-Bid, MEP Bidders, Fire Suppression System Installation, Truax Field, Department of Military Affairs, Madison
|1159027
|No
|29-Jul
|10:00 AM
|Oshkosh
|Winnebago County, Asylum Bay Shoreline Restoration
|1162622
|Yes
|30-Jul
|2:00 PM
|Virtual
|Snow Removal – South Route
|1161218
|No
|30-Jul
|2:00 PM
|Virtual
|Snow Removal – East Route
|1161217
|No
|31-Jul
|10:30 AM
|Savage
|Savage Sports Dome Blower Replacement
|1162711
|Yes
|31-Jul
|9:00 AM
|Keshena
|Pine Meadows Reconstruction, Mill and Overlay Project
|1162710
|No
|https://wiprojectcenter.com/