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Wisconsin Pre-Bid Meetings – Week of July 27, 2026

Daily Reporter Staff//July 23, 2026//

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Wisconsin Pre-Bid Meetings – Week of July 27, 2026

Wisconsin Pre-Bid Meetings – Week of July 27, 2026

By: Daily Reporter Staff//July 23, 2026//

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Get the latest details on pre-bid meetings for projects across the state of Wisconsin.

For more details and directions please use Wisconsin Project Center’s Online database at wiprojectcenter.com. Not a subscriber to Wisconsin Project Center online? Subscribe now or contact [email protected].

Next Week’s Pre-Bid Meetings 
Date Time City Project Project Center ID Mandatory
27-Jul 2:00 PM Racine Racine Unified School District, Architectural & Engineering Services for Bull Early Education Center(BEEC) 1161087 Yes
27-Jul 9:00 AM Jefferson Jefferson County, North Courthouse Parking Lot Project 1160516 No
27-Jul 9:00 AM Jefferson Jefferson County, Curb and Gutter Repair Project 1160633 No
27-Jul 9:00 AM Jefferson Jefferson County, Asphalt Maintenance Project 1160510 No
28-Jul 9:00 AM Virtual Metro WRRF EPS Electrical / EPS & WSE2 Buildings Improvements 1160716 No
28-Jul 9:00 AM Madison City of Madison, State Street Garage Electric Elevator Modernization 1157321 No
28-Jul 10:00 AM Saint Paul METS-2023-HEAPR Library Lighting Control Upgrade Project 1162240 Yes
28-Jul 1:00 PM Little Falls Renovation of Building 11-1, Supply Room, Camp Ripley, Little Falls, MN 1162738 No
28-Jul 11:00 AM Saginaw REBID Columbarium A Phase II Expansion – Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery – Duluth 1162474 Yes
28-Jul 10:00 AM Little Falls Renovation of the Airfield Operations Building 8-197, Camp Ripley, Little Falls, MN 56345 1162712 Yes
28-Jul 9:00 AM Stillwater Lumberjack Landing 1162471 No
28-Jul 2:00 PM Belview Belview, City of 2026-2028 Infrastructure Improvements (SAP 064-607-053) 24X.136426.000 1160081 No
28-Jul 10:00 AM Wausau Northcentral Technical College District, Library Window Replacement – Northcentral Technical College Wausau Campus 1162101 No
28-Jul 1:00 PM Roosevelt Winter Road Lake Peatland SNA Wetland Restoration 1162467 No
28-Jul 9:00 AM Green Bay ESG 1-26 Sewer Shop Reroof 1161949 No
29-Jul 9:00 AM Madison Re-BId, General Prime Contractor Bidders, Fire Suppression System Installation, Truax Field, Department of Military Affairs, Madison 1159025 No
29-Jul 9:00 AM Oshkosh Roof Replacements, Titan Stadium, University of Wisconsin – Oshkosh 1161279 Yes
29-Jul 10:00 AM Madison City of Madison, Normal Hall Wood Floor Removal 1162075 No
29-Jul N/A Virtual Cottage Grove Park and Ride 1160892 No
29-Jul 9:00 AM Madison Re-Bid, MEP Bidders, Fire Suppression System Installation, Truax Field, Department of Military Affairs, Madison 1159027 No
29-Jul 10:00 AM Oshkosh Winnebago County, Asylum Bay Shoreline Restoration 1162622 Yes
30-Jul 2:00 PM Virtual Snow Removal – South Route 1161218 No
30-Jul 2:00 PM Virtual Snow Removal – East Route 1161217 No
31-Jul 10:30 AM Savage Savage Sports Dome Blower Replacement 1162711 Yes
31-Jul 9:00 AM Keshena Pine Meadows Reconstruction, Mill and Overlay Project 1162710 No
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