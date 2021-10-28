Boldt honored with national awards from recent projects

The Boldt Co. has won several awards from national organizations recognizing recent construction projects.

The company won a Lean in Design award from the Lean Construction Institute for work done on the Pleasant Prairie Medical Center. The $130 million project opened in summer 2020 and is owned by Advocate Aurora Health. Boldt provided construction management on the project and HGA Architects was responsible for design work.

The medical center was designed to offer the best patient experience and provide new and expanded services to meet the rapidly growing health care needs of individuals living in the surrounding communities in southeastern Wisconsin.

When Aurora Health Care merged with Advocate Health Care in 2018, the design/construction team reorganized plans for a new site in Pleasant Prairie after the initial design had been completed at an alternate site. The design adaptation happened without impact to schedule, relying on best practices, system standards and Lean project delivery innovation to achieve design and construction objectives.

This is the first Lean in Design award from LCI and recognizes businesses and projects that deliver outstanding design while advancing the industry through collaborative Lean project delivery.

The Association of Union Contractors awarded Boldt the annual La Rocca Award in recognition of outstanding work performed under labor-management cooperation. The award is judged on collaboration/teamwork, construction quality and craftsmanship, project execution/scale and safety.

Boldt was recognized for work done at ND Paper that involved extensive modifications and additions to the paper machine at the Biron Mill in Wisconsin Rapids, including converting it from handling coated lightweight paper to linerboard/medium corrugated stock.

The project had a tight timeline and was done at the height of the pandemic involving 650 skilled trades workers from seven different trades at the site. Boldt and ND Paper worked collaboratively to implement a comprehensive COVID-19 policy, and adapted guidelines to minimize risk for trades people working in close quarters. The project was completed in multiple phases, and Boldt completed work under budget and ahead of schedule. During the construction process, there were no incidences of either construction team members or mill employees contracting the coronavirus while on site.

The International District Energy Association awarded the Milwaukee Regional Medical Center Thermal Services its System of the Year award. The award is the highest honor from IDEA and recognizes district energy systems that provide high-level performance and service.

From 2015 to 2018, Boldt provided construction management with project partner Burns & McDonnell to transform the medical center’s aging power plant. Project goals were to increase resiliency, reduce costs, improve efficiency and better the environmental profile of the system. Construction teams recommending building a bifurcated plant, then built a temporary power plant to meet campus needs while the 66-year-old power plant was demolished and rebuilt. The project called for removing old steam driven turbines, four boilers and old infrastructure and replacing with new boilers, chillers, water pumps, a three-cell cooling tower and renovating office space and control rooms.

During the three-year project, teams continued to keep energy services online to support patient care, medical education and research.

On the state level, Boldt earned a 2021 Business Friend of the Environment Sustainability Award (Medium Category) from the Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce. The award honors companies that have made significant improvements in the areas of sustainability, innovative technology and environmental stewardship. The goal of this awards program is to demonstrate to state policymakers, businesses and the public that sound environmental practices are good for Wisconsin and its business environment.