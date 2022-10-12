Hooper makes a difference through philanthropy, volunteerism, acts of kindness

Hooper Corp. has been a part of the Dane County community for more than 100 years. During that time, it has grown to become a trusted electric power and mechanical contractor.

The company is headquartered in DeForest and has regional offices in Colorado, Florida, Michigan and Ohio. One of Hooper’s guiding principles is inspiring goodwill and encouraging community engagement.

The entire team — from leadership to field workers — is encouraged to make a difference through philanthropy, volunteerism or simple acts of kindness. Hooper’s efforts to engage employee involvement include an Employee Gift Match and the Hooper’s Heroes recognition program, which acknowledges ordinary people doing extraordinary things.

Among the employees who have been recognized through this program are tree trimmers Brian Schneidewind, Jeff Winkler and Andy Gibbons. While working in a Madison neighborhood, they witnessed a woman fall. The crew sprang into action to help the woman, who later wrote a letter to them thanking the crew for their kindness.

“By the time I hit the ground, a team of Hooper Corporation tree trimmers were running to my aid,” wrote Patricia Rogeberg. “They calmed me, helped me back up and refused to leave until I was safely in my house. They even gathered up my tools and turned off the hose for me. I can’t thank them enough for being such good neighbors.”

Hooper also encourages its employees to give back to the community through volunteerism. One example is the community service performed by Stan Antolak, distribution operations manager for the Colorado Region.

No matter how busy Antolak gets, he always finds time for his volunteer work at Big Brother Big Sisters. For the past four years, Antolak has forged a lifelong friendship as a “Big” to Jerry, who is now in the eighth grade.

“It has been a wonderful experience watching Jerry learn to be responsible and resilient. We have created an amazing bond where I know I have learned just as much as he has,” Antolak said.