City of Madison opens public information sessions for city’s first homeless shelter

By: Ethan Duran May 1, 2023 8:27 am

The City of Madison, Dane County and architect Dimension IV in May will host public information sessions about a shelter for unhoused people in the city’s northeast side. (AP Photo/Wisconsin State Journal, John Hart)

The City of Madison announced Thursday it will host three public information sessions and gather feedback regarding plans for a shelter for unhoused people in the northeast part of the city.

Madison, Dane County and operator Porchlight, Inc., want to build a purpose-built shelter facility primarily serving men experiencing homelessness at 1904 Bartillon drive, city officials said. The shelter will focus on shelter services at a higher function than present options for homeless people, officials added.

With Madison-based architect consultant Dimension IV, they will host three public information meetings both through Zoom and online and will share preliminary project designs and next steps.

Here’s when Madison officials will meet with the public.

  • 5:30-7 p.m., May 9. Virtual via Zoom. Registration is required in advance. Here is the registration for the May 9 public information meeting.
  • 5:30-7 p.m., May 11. In person at the East Madison Community Center, 8 Straubel Court, Madison, Wis. Spanish and Hmong interpreter services will be present.
  • 5:30-7 p.m., May 7. In person at Hawthorne Library, 2707 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wis.

Those who need interpreter services should reach out to [email protected].


