It was once home to Olympia Fields Resort.

Now this property in Oconomowoc has been transformed into a multibuilding apartment community.

The Locklyn Apartments is part of a larger mixed-use project that exemplifies the surrounding Lake Country area and natural landscape.

Locklyn is the culmination of many partners coming together, including Wangard Partners, the city of Oconomowoc, Kahler Slater, Greenfire, raSmith and Associated Bank.

Redeveloping the former Olympia Resort was a key priority for Oconomowoc Mayor Robert Magnus. “It was the No. 1 priority of our administration to try to take a very blighted area, an area that actually had a lot of contingent liabilities, had a lot of risks, had a lot of unknowns under the ground and was really a challenge to put together.”

A groundbreaking in October 2021 marked the start of construction. Before the winter frost set in, the team was able to pour and set slab-on-grade foundations for five of the seven buildings.

The project was completed in June 2022.

Greenfire Management Services was the general contractor on the project.

“Similar to Tivoli Green, Olympia Fields is a great illustration of Wangard’s shared vision to build for the community by redeveloping large parcels of land to supply quality housing and commercial opportunity,” said Kyle Widenski, marketing manager for Greenfire.

“The Locklyn was the first phase of building the Olympia Fields development and was so successful that it has now spurred future development opportunities. The opportunities vary from commercial to additional residential properties to office and health care … even hospitality and recreation developments, too.”