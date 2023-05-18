The ThedaCare OSP exterior. Graham Washatka ThedaCare OSP Fresh Market. Graham Washatka

OSP Therapy Pool. Graham Washatka OSP MRI. Graham Washatka





A new, top-notch medical facility opened to the public last summer in Appleton.

The ThedaCare Medical Center-Orthopedic, Spine and Pain began treating patients last July. Construction on the $144 million facility began in October 2020 and was completed in April 2022.

Miron Construction was the general contractor on the project. The site includes a medical office building, specialty surgery center and an in-patient hospital, as well as support services for total patient care. The hospital consists of operating suites which are designed for orthopedic, spine and pain surgery, 25 inpatient beds, and support services such as imaging, therapy, lab, pharmacy and dining.

“At ThedaCare, we’re on a mission to create a healthier future for all,” said Imran Andrabi, president and CEO of ThedaCare. “We’re inspired by life itself — from the personal passions to the big adventures and everything in between. ThedaCare Medical Center-Orthopedic, Spine and Pain is designed to be different, with everything our patients and families need under one roof.

“Our care teams understand each person’s individual medical background, lifestyle and personal goals, empowering them to live their unique, best life.”

The facility’s design was led by providers and nursing teams, along with ancillary and support staff.

“We believe so strongly in what our experts can do, we asked them to design a new hospital completely dedicated to better movement for life,” said Tom Arquilla, ThedaCare chief strategy officer.

“The teams have worked diligently to provide guidance and support, while creating a comfortable, soothing environment that will allow health teams to provide the best care for patients and families.”