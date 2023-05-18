Exterior morning image of the Dr. E. J. and Margaret O’Brien Hall. Findorff and Kevin Harnack A view from inside the building by classroom and collaboration spaces. Findorff and Kevin Harnack

Cafe with a feature of reclaimed wood from existing trees near and on-site the build area. Findorff and Kevin Harnack Donor wall. Findorff and Kevin Harnack





The opening of Dr. E. J. and Margaret O’Brien Hall ushered in a new era for Marquette University.

The building is now the home of the College of Business Administration, Graduate School of Management and innovation leadership programs. With more than 17 classrooms equipped with modern technology to accommodate in-person, virtual and hybrid learning, students have the required space to study, collaborate and learn.

These spaces allow for more enhanced real-life learning, and students can collaborate in spaces that replicate what a career in their degree may look like.

“O’Brien Hall will serve as a convening space and a major catalyst to grow the pipeline of future Catholic, Jesuit-educated business leaders for years to come,” said Marquette President Michael R. Lovell. “I want to thank our passionate Marquette alumni and friends and recognize their remarkable generosity — they truly were the difference in getting us to this important milestone.”

When the spaces in the building are not being utilized for core purposes, they are easily adaptable to suit many different uses. This makes the spaces multifunctional, whether used for classes, events or other needs.

Findorff served as the general contractor on the $60 million project, which was completed in November 2022. The College of Business Administration was previously housed in Straz Hall, which was constructed in 1951 and expanded in 1984.

“Since good business — business with purpose — isn’t done in a silo, O’Brien Hall emphasizes innovative, collaborative spaces where our students are immersed in experiential learning and creative solutions every day,” said Tim Hanley, acting Keyes Dean of Business Administration.