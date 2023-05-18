The opening of Dr. E. J. and Margaret O’Brien Hall ushered in a new era for Marquette University.
The building is now the home of the College of Business Administration, Graduate School of Management and innovation leadership programs. With more than 17 classrooms equipped with modern technology to accommodate in-person, virtual and hybrid learning, students have the required space to study, collaborate and learn.
These spaces allow for more enhanced real-life learning, and students can collaborate in spaces that replicate what a career in their degree may look like.
“O’Brien Hall will serve as a convening space and a major catalyst to grow the pipeline of future Catholic, Jesuit-educated business leaders for years to come,” said Marquette President Michael R. Lovell. “I want to thank our passionate Marquette alumni and friends and recognize their remarkable generosity — they truly were the difference in getting us to this important milestone.”
When the spaces in the building are not being utilized for core purposes, they are easily adaptable to suit many different uses. This makes the spaces multifunctional, whether used for classes, events or other needs.
Findorff served as the general contractor on the $60 million project, which was completed in November 2022. The College of Business Administration was previously housed in Straz Hall, which was constructed in 1951 and expanded in 1984.
“Since good business — business with purpose — isn’t done in a silo, O’Brien Hall emphasizes innovative, collaborative spaces where our students are immersed in experiential learning and creative solutions every day,” said Tim Hanley, acting Keyes Dean of Business Administration.
Dr. E. J. and Margaret O’Brien Hall
Project size: 110,000 gross square feet
Cost: $60M
Owner: Marquette University
General contractor: Findorff
Architect: BNIM, Workshop Architects
Engineer: GRAEF
Subcontractors: Advance Shade & Drapery, Blair Fire Protection, Block Iron & Supply Co, Burlington Fireplace & Heating, Cathedral Builders, CM Morris Group, CMC Rebar, Common Links Construction, Consolidated Doors, Construction Supply & Erection, Cornerstone One, CW Purpero, Duwe Metal Products, Gestra Engineering, Grunau Company, Hetzel Tile & Marble, Hillside Damproofing, InPro Corporation, JM Brennan, John Buhler Company, JWC Building Specialties, Klein-Dickert Milwaukee, KMI Construction, Kujawa Enterprises, Muza Sheet Metal Co, Otis Elevator Company, Paul Crandall & Associates, Premier Flooring of Germantown, Regency Janitorial Service, Rivcrete Readymix, Sanchez Painting Contractors, Staff Electric, Stafford-Smith, Stark Pavement Corporation, Winghart, Wisconsin Terrazzo & Tile