We Recycle Buildings: How MRD Helps Wisconsin Sites Move Forward

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When most people think about demolition, they picture the final act: equipment on site, a building coming down, trucks moving material, and a property changing shape in a visible way.

But for owners, developers, municipalities, school districts, hospitals, manufacturers, and general contractors, demolition is rarely just the end of something. It is often the first critical step toward what comes next.

A redevelopment project cannot move forward safely if the existing structure is not properly evaluated. A former industrial building cannot be repositioned without understanding environmental conditions, regulated materials, utilities, access, salvage value, sequencing, and site constraints. A campus, hospital, school, or active manufacturing site cannot afford a contractor that treats demolition as simple destruction.

At The MRD Group, we see demolition differently.

“Demolition is not only about removing what is no longer needed. It is about understanding what can be recovered, what must be handled carefully, what can be recycled, and how the site can be prepared for its next use.”

We recycle buildings.

That phrase has become a simple way to explain how we approach our work. Demolition is not only about removing what is no longer needed. It is about understanding what can be recovered, what must be handled carefully, what can be recycled, and how the site can be prepared for its next use.

On many projects, a building may have reached the end of its useful life, but the materials inside it still have value. Steel, concrete, equipment, fixtures, architectural components, and other materials may be recovered, recycled, reused, or redirected depending on the project. The more thoughtfully that process is planned, the better the outcome for the owner, the project team, and the surrounding community.

Recycling Starts with Planning

The most successful demolition projects begin long before equipment arrives.

Planning starts with understanding the structure, the owner’s goals, the surrounding site conditions, and the risks that could affect schedule, safety, cost, or future development. That includes reviewing building history, identifying asbestos-containing materials and other regulated materials, coordinating utility disconnects, understanding structural systems, and evaluating how materials will be handled once work begins.

On complex sites, the demolition contractor should be brought into the conversation early. Early involvement can help owners and project teams think through sequencing, access, recycling opportunities, salvageable equipment, environmental requirements, and potential constraints that may not be obvious from the outside.

This is especially important in Wisconsin, where many redevelopment opportunities involve older industrial, commercial, institutional, and manufacturing properties. These buildings often carry decades of use, modification, repairs, additions, and unknowns. A strong demolition plan helps uncover those issues before they become expensive surprises in the field.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources notes that many construction and demolition materials are reusable or recyclable, and that separating reusable or recyclable materials from other debris creates more management options. That is the practical foundation behind MRD’s approach: better planning creates better recovery.

Concrete Has a Second Life

Concrete is one of the best examples of how demolition can support redevelopment instead of simply generating waste.

Through our sister company, Milwaukee Materials, MRD is able to support concrete crushing and recycling as part of the broader site transition process. Instead of treating clean concrete as material that simply needs to leave a site, the project team can evaluate whether it can be processed, crushed, recycled, and reused in a responsible way.

That may include crushing concrete for use as recycled aggregate, base material, or other approved construction uses depending on project requirements, material condition, and applicable specifications.

For owners, this can create several advantages. Concrete recycling can reduce hauling, reduce landfill impact, support sustainability goals, and help keep usable material in the construction economy. In some cases, it can also help offset project costs or support the next phase of redevelopment.

Not every project is the same, and not every material can be reused. But the question should always be asked early: what can be recovered, recycled, or redirected before the remainder is disposed of?

Environmental Awareness Matters More Than Ever

Demolition and environmental planning are closely connected.

Before a building can be safely removed or renovated, regulated materials need to be identified and handled properly. That may include asbestos, lead-based paint, universal waste, oils, chemicals, fluorescent lamps, process residues, and other materials commonly found in older facilities.

Asbestos abatement is particularly important in schools, hospitals, municipal buildings, former manufacturing facilities, and other properties built or renovated during eras when asbestos-containing materials were widely used. Handling those materials correctly protects workers, building occupants, neighboring properties, and the owner’s long-term liability position.

At the same time, Wisconsin property owners and municipalities are paying closer attention to emerging environmental issues, including PFAS. PFAS are a broad group of human-made chemicals that have been used in industry and consumer products for decades, and Wisconsin has continued to develop statewide initiatives to address PFAS concerns.

For demolition and redevelopment teams, the PFAS conversation reinforces a larger point: environmental questions should be addressed early, not after work is already underway.

Demolition contractors do not replace environmental consultants, engineers, testing firms, or regulators. But experienced demolition and abatement partners understand that environmental conditions can affect planning, sequencing, waste handling, disposal options, schedule, and project risk. Whether the concern is asbestos, lead, contaminated soil, process chemicals, stormwater, or emerging contaminants, the best outcomes come from early coordination and clear communication.

For MRD, abatement and environmental awareness are not afterthoughts. They are part of the broader site transition strategy.

Heavy Work Requires Precision

Demolition is powerful work, but it is also precise work.

The public often sees the large equipment and visible progress. Behind the scenes, the success of the job depends on coordination, communication, safety planning, experience, and disciplined field execution.

A demolition crew may need to work near active roads, occupied buildings, utilities, rail lines, water, neighboring businesses, or sensitive environmental areas. On industrial sites, crews may be working around process equipment, tanks, pipe racks, elevated structures, confined spaces, or decades of facility modifications. On institutional campuses, projects may need to be sequenced around students, patients, staff, visitors, and ongoing operations.

That is why demolition should never be treated as a commodity scope. The right contractor brings more than equipment. They bring planning, safety systems, environmental knowledge, field leadership, recycling strategy, and the ability to adapt when conditions change.

Turning Today’s Structures Into Tomorrow’s Possibilities

Across Wisconsin and the Midwest, many communities are facing the same question: what do we do with older buildings, underused sites, outdated facilities, and properties that no longer fit their original purpose?

Sometimes the answer is renovation. Sometimes it is partial demolition. Sometimes it is abatement and preparation for redevelopment. Sometimes it is full removal and a clean slate.

Whatever the path, the first step is understanding the site and building a responsible plan.

The MRD Group is proud to help clients move through that process. As a Wisconsin-based demolition, asbestos abatement, environmental services, recycling, and site readiness contractor, our role is to help owners safely move from what a property was to what it can become next.

Because demolition is not just about taking buildings down.

It is about recovering what still has value, responsibly handling what requires care, and clearing the way for the next investment, the next facility, the next community use, and the next possibility.

We recycle buildings.

And in doing so, we help Wisconsin sites move forward.

To learn more about The MRD Group, visit www.themrdgroupinc.com