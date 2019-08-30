Quantcast
Trending
Home / Government / WisDOT: Beware of scam targeting trucking companies

WisDOT: Beware of scam targeting trucking companies

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com August 30, 2019 2:34 pm

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is urging trucking companies to watch out for a scam that’s demanding they pay a fee to file a biennial update with the agency.

According to the agency, these scam letters and emails are being sent to trucking companies demanding payment for filing updates. The scammers appear to be trying to take advantage of Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration rules requiring trucking companies to bring their information up to date every two years or when they change their addresses, the name of an entity or other details. The administration doesn’t itself charge trucking companies to bring their information up to date.

WisDOT says the fraudulent letters and emails they are warning about contain links to websites that aren’t associated with the U.S. DOT or other agencies. These websites ask companies to pay a fee in order to bring their information up to date and include threats of fines for failing to pay.

Tagged with:

About Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com

Nate Beck is The Daily Reporter's construction staff writer. He can be reached at (414) 225-1814 (office) or 414-388-5635 (mobile).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo