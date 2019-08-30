WisDOT: Beware of scam targeting trucking companies

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is urging trucking companies to watch out for a scam that’s demanding they pay a fee to file a biennial update with the agency.

According to the agency, these scam letters and emails are being sent to trucking companies demanding payment for filing updates. The scammers appear to be trying to take advantage of Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration rules requiring trucking companies to bring their information up to date every two years or when they change their addresses, the name of an entity or other details. The administration doesn’t itself charge trucking companies to bring their information up to date.

WisDOT says the fraudulent letters and emails they are warning about contain links to websites that aren’t associated with the U.S. DOT or other agencies. These websites ask companies to pay a fee in order to bring their information up to date and include threats of fines for failing to pay.