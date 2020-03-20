Yehle named Findorff’s president; Beck-Engel vice chairman

Jim Yehle has been named Findorff’s president and CEO and Dave Beck-Engel is its new vice chairman. They will continue to lead Findorff alongside current chairman Rich Lynch.

Yehle started his Findorff career in 1999 as a project manager and has served as executive vice president since 2016. He led teams in construction of the first phase of the Overture Center for the Arts in 2004, American Family Children’s Hospital in 2007 and worked directly with several major health systems in Wisconsin, Illinois and Iowa. He has also been an active volunteer and supports Findorff’s long-term partnerships with companies in the arts, education and health care.

In his most recent role, Beck-Engel served as Findorff’s president since 2012. His career began at Findorff in 1980 as a field engineer. He was instrumental in creating the Preconstruction department.

As vice chairman, Beck-Engel will serve in an advisory role. He will continue his board involvement for organizations such as Agrace Hospice, United Way, River Food Pantry and Future Wisconsin Housing.