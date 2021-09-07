Wisconsin’s best bricklayers to battle to qualify for world championship

The world’s largest masonry challenge, the SPEC MIX BRICKLAYER 500®, is coming to Fond du Lac Stone on Sept. 15.

North America’s top masons are ready to grab their levels and trowels and race for a chance to be named, “World’s Best Bricklayer.” Entering its 20th season, the event is one of 22 regional qualifiers to be held across North America.

The bricklaying battle is designed to test the speed, skill and stamina of each participant by challenging them to build the highest and best 26-foot-long brick wall, with as few errors as possible, in one hour. Working with their trusted mason tender, the winning bricklayer is determined by a judging panel that subtracts any mistakes from the total number of bricks laid on their wall. The mason with the highest brick count at the end of judging earns a roster spot at the 2022 World Championship to take place on Jan. 19 in Las Vegas during the World of Concrete Expo.

World Championship prizes total more than $125,000 and include a new Ford F-250 4×4 Super Duty truck, Kubota RTV-X1140, Multiquip Mortar Mixer, and other prizes from IQ Power Tools, Stabila, Marshalltown, STIHL, Blaklader, Iron Age Footwear and Belden Brick.

This year, 100 students are expected to be on site, as six local schools are participating in Masonry Education Day.

The regional event will be held at 11 a.m. Sept. 15, at Fond du Lac Stone, N4224 HWY 175, Fond du Lac.