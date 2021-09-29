Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Reporter Staff September 29, 2021 5:00 pm

KinetiK Apartments is a new mixed-use development at Kinnickinnic Avenue and East Bay Street in Milwaukee. The property has 16,500 square feet of retail space, parking and 140 apartment units on four floors.

