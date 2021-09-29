Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Top Projects of 2020 (access required)

By: Rick Benedict September 29, 2021 5:00 pm

The Daily Reporter honored 55 Top Projects from 2020 during an awards event Wednesday at the Italian Community Center in Milwaukee. The 22nd annual event recognized outstanding achievements by Wisconsin builders, owners, engineers, architects and more and included the Best in Show Award winner, The Daily Reporter's annual award for the project of the year.

