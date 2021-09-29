Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Reporter Staff September 29, 2021 5:00 pm

Saint John’s on the Lake consists of about 422,000 square feet of new construction and interior renovations. The first of its two phases entailed the construction of a 22-story tower with 2-1/2 levels of underground parking, a commons and residential accommodations on the first floor, skilled-nursing services on the second and third floors, assisted-living services on the fourth floor, hybrid-assisted-living services on the fifth and mechanical spaces on the sixth. There are 79 independent living units on floors seven through 22.

