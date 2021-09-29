Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
UW-Meat Science and Animal Biologics Discovery (access required)

By: Daily Reporter Staff September 29, 2021 5:00 pm

This 67,450-square-foot building is meant to support the Wisconsin meat industry by aiding in the development of modern meat processing and research while helping to attract new talent.

