Pauly tapped as next Milwaukee Water Works superintendent

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson has named Patrick Pauly as superintendent of the Milwaukee Water Works.

Pauly has served as interim superintendent of the utility since December.

Pauly is a longtime employee of the Water Works. He started with the utility in 1991 as a civil engineer after receiving his Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering from UW-Milwaukee in 1990. In 2013, he became the manager of the Mains Design Section, and in 2016 he was promoted to chief design engineer, where he led the Water Works’ program to replace lead service lines. In 2019, Pauly became the administration manager, where he led day-to-day operations of the utility.

The appointment is subject to approval by the Milwaukee Common Council.