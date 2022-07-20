Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Researchers harness algae to ‘grow’ construction cement (access required)

By: Associated Press July 20, 2022 10:29 am

The massive worldwide pouring of concrete as developers densify cities could be transformed, eliminating heat-trapping pollution into the atmosphere, by switching to a new kind of cement created in Colorado — cement that is "grown" by harnessing tiny sea organisms.

